Social entrepreneur to invest in Hermanus youth

In the coastal town of Hermanus, South Africa, Michael Mayalo, a passionate social entrepreneur, is making a big difference by supporting young individuals in their entrepreneurial pursuits. Mayalo is a social entrepreneur and the founder of Tranquility Consultancy & Business Startup Services, a growth consultancy. With over 10 years of experience running businesses and developing marketing strategies, his strengths , Michael is also the Executive Chairperson to the Youth Business Chambers.

While currently residing in Sandton, Johannesburg, he is looking to bring together young entrepreneurs in Hermanus, Overstrand and to advance meaningful change. “We are products of our circumstances, but we also have the power to overcome them — and that’s the path I decided to take. My goal was to survive and get into the financial system.” Through his financial assistance, he will be boosting the growth of businesses owned by the youth, contributing to economic development and empowerment within the community.