Social entrepreneur to invest in Hermanus youth

In the coastal town of Hermanus, South Africa, Michael Mayalo, a passionate social entrepreneur, is making a big difference by supporting young individuals in their entrepreneurial pursuits.
Mayalo is a social entrepreneur and the founder of Tranquility Consultancy & Business Startup Services, a growth consultancy. With over 10 years of experience running businesses and developing marketing strategies, his strengths , Michael is also the Executive Chairperson to the Youth Business Chambers.
While currently residing in Sandton, Johannesburg, he is looking to bring together young entrepreneurs in Hermanus, Overstrand and to advance meaningful change.
“We are products of our circumstances, but we also have the power to overcome them — and that’s the path I decided to take. My goal was to survive and get into the financial system.”
Through his financial assistance, he will be boosting the growth of businesses owned by the youth, contributing to economic development and empowerment within the community.
Mayalo's commitment to empowering the youth of Hermanus is evident in the generous financial support he will give participating unemployed youth. By providing funding and resources to young entrepreneurs, he will be helping youth to kickstart and expand existing businesses, transforming their innovative ideas into successful ventures.
In reference to car-wash, deliveries, gardening, laundry, and sneaker cleaning services, Michael Mayalo expressed his dedication to nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit of the youth in Hermanus.
His impactful contributions will not only drive economic growth among unemployed youth but hopefully also inspire a new generation of business leaders in the community.