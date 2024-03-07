This woman is pioneering a new way to access finance through crypto currency

In Africa’s vast geography where health, economic well-being, and inequality are inextricably linked, access to financial services emerges as a revolutionary force. As the International Monetary Fund (IMF) emphasises, this access becomes the cornerstone, allowing people to invest in their futures, companies to thrive, and the continent to construct a bridge between economic potential and concrete results.

Operations manager Africa at Binance, Yande Nomvete, views cryptocurrency as a groundbreaking technology, capable of transcending borders with its transactional prowess. “I devote my time to understanding the financial needs in different African countries and exploring how cryptocurrency can address those needs, always with the focus on enhancing access to finance for ordinary Africans,” she said. Operations manager Africa at Binance, Yande Nomvete. Picture: Supplied “Traditional finance in Africa faces limitations, with a significant portion of the population unbanked and disconnected. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, opens the gateway for Africans to harness mobile internet, gaining access to foreign currency and stable coins such as USDT and USDC.”

In the area of volatile local currencies, which are frequently prone to volatility and devaluation, investing in a digital version of the US dollar can have a substantial influence on a person's financial situation. For Nomvete expanding financial access throughout the continent is a personal mission motivated by finance's ability to transform the African narrative.

Her story from living in an Italian town for eight years to managing the emergence of cryptocurrency platforms such as Luno and Chipper Cash exemplifies the unorthodox road that brought her to Binance. “Cryptocurrency has the power to change the world, a force that swiftly prompted my role transitions,” she said. “From customer Success to a focus on technological enhancements, I moved to Chipper Cash and was captivated by the platform’s diversity, founded by two young African visionaries. It dawned on me that building solutions for people's struggles was paramount, prompting my decision to join Binance.”