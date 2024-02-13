Thoughtful budgeting can help you show love for your partner and your finances

February is the month of love and while it gives people the chance to treat their loved ones, people should not let their Valentine’s Day plans put their budget at risk. Denise Neethling, head of Marketing at Paymenow said that while it is important to make your loved ones smile this month, people should not neglect their monthly budget in the process.

Neethling said: “Budgeting in the month of love doesn’t mean sacrificing romance; it’s about finding a balance that allows you to express your affection without compromising your financial well-being.” “By setting realistic budgets, prioritising essential expenses and getting creative with thoughtful gestures, you can enjoy a harmonious and financially responsible celebration this February.” Here are six ways you can show your love for your partner and your money this February.

Be realistic in your budget Relationships often suffer due to unrealistic expectations, and the same can be said about your budget. Having realistic idea of your financial situation can help you assess how much you can actually afford to spend on your loved ones. You can do this by reviewing your income and expenses to get an idea of your disposable income or how much money you can spend without compromising your budget. Prioritise essential expenses You need to ensure that before you spend any money on your Valentine’s Day plans you should make sure that your essential expenses are paid.

“Before buying a big gift, make sure that your bills, rent, mortgage payments, groceries, and other essential expenses are covered,” Neethling said. Consider thoughtful, budget-friendly activities Instead of planning expensive and extravagant acticities, you should consider planning more budget-friendly activities that focus on quality time together. Picnics, home-made dinners, DIY gifts can be just as meaningful without breaking the bank. Make use of discounts and special offers Many businesses run Valentine’s Day promotions which will allow consumers to enjoy romantic experiences or purchase gifts at more affordable prices. Be a savvy shopper and keep an eye out for special offers from retailers and service providers so you can keep Valentine’s Day costs low.

Communicate openly when budgeting Good communication is essential to a good relationship, and to a good financial situation. Couples need to discuss their budget and expectations with each other and raise any financial concerns openly. This will allow you to be on the same page and avoid the pressure of having to overspend to impress your partner. Embrace continuous financial education Finally, commit to continuous learning about personal finance which you can do on your own or as a couple.