Rustenburg - Load shedding will be implemented through Thursday night until Saturday, Eskom said.
Stage 2 of load shedding was previously scheduled to end at 10pm on Thursday. It is now planned to stop at 10pm on Saturday.
"In addition to the load shedding currently underway, Eskom advises that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented throughout Thursday night (previously scheduled to stop at 22:00). Stage 2 load shedding will then continue to be implemented at 05:00 – 22:00 daily as previously announced until Saturday night," Eskom said in a brief statement.
"The additional load shedding tonight (Thursday) is required to manage and preserve the pumped storage dam levels, part of the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised extensively over the past four days.
"We currently have 4588MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 204MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns."
The power utility urged all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly, adding that it would promptly communicate should there be any significant changes.
Answering questions at the National Council of Provinces, deputy president David Mabuza said load shedding remained a major problem, but privatising Eskom was not an option.
He said the National Energy Crisis Committee would focus on five interventions which include reducing the severity and frequency of load shedding.
