Stage 2 of load shedding was previously scheduled to end at 10pm on Thursday. It is now planned to stop at 10pm on Saturday.

Rustenburg - Load shedding will be implemented through Thursday night until Saturday, Eskom said.

"In addition to the load shedding currently underway, Eskom advises that Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented throughout Thursday night (previously scheduled to stop at 22:00). Stage 2 load shedding will then continue to be implemented at 05:00 – 22:00 daily as previously announced until Saturday night," Eskom said in a brief statement.

"The additional load shedding tonight (Thursday) is required to manage and preserve the pumped storage dam levels, part of the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised extensively over the past four days.

"We currently have 4588MW on planned maintenance, while another 15 204MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns."