WATCH: Checkers partners with LIFT Airlines to debut one-of-a-kind delivery service

"In collaboration with award-winning airline LIFT, the teal Airbus A320 conducted its maiden flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town at 10am on Thursday. It will continue to operate on regularly scheduled flights between Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town this summer," Shoprite Holdings said.

The airplane is emblazoned with “Sixty60” on its sides and “Checkers” on its belly and the plane was first spotted at the OR Tambo International airport.

Shoprite Holdings said aviation enthusiasts and plane spotters can track the aircraft, operated by LIFT, online via its registration number ZS-GAS.

“This festive season, Checkers will be adding something xtra special to its offering, to bring beloved family members together. Watch this space – more will be revealed soon,” the retailer said.