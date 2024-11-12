Women take the lead in Green Building at Cape Town’s 2024 Green Building Convention

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector branch of the World Bank Group, awarded three outstanding women at this year’s Women in Green Building Competition. The ceremony took place at the Green Building Council of South Africa’s (GBCSA) annual convention in Cape Town, celebrating women professionals advancing sustainability and decarbonisation in South Africa’s construction sector.

The competition, now in its third year, saw 45 entries, an increase from previous years, and aims to foster female leadership in green building — a field still predominantly led by men. According to IFC EDGE, more than 45% of South Africa’s 127 EDGE-certified (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) professionals are women, a figure that continues to grow through initiatives like this. “We need the vision, perspective, and outlook that women bring to help tackle the climate change challenge,” said Lenore Cairncross, IFC EDGE’s green building lead for Africa.

The winners were recognised for their impact in fields spanning green finance, architectural design, and urban sustainability. Sibusiso Ndlovu, who secured first place, is a chartered accountant and business development manager at Fortress Real Estate Investments. Her expertise in structured property finance reflects a commitment to integrating sustainable practices in the property sector. Second-place went to Theuna Stoltz, a professional architect at GASS Architecture Studios, who has overseen the development of South Africa’s Green School — a project poised to become the first Living Building Compliant structure in Africa.

Avuyile Kewana, awarded third place, focuses on climate adaptation and net-zero carbon strategies for the City of Cape Town. Her work includes policy advocacy for energy-efficient urban infrastructure. Kewana highlighted the importance of government and private partnerships to create sustainable communities, noting, “I am drawn to reducing climate impacts through sustainable development.” Lisa Reynolds, CEO of GBCSA, emphasised the significance of women in green building: “The sustainability space is an ideal one for women to strive, thrive, and succeed. The Women in Green Building competition serves as a launchpad into this field.”