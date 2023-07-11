Dantanio Goodman channels Michael Jackson in awe-inspiring tribute show

South African singer and entertainer Dantanio Goodman is set to captivate Cape Town audiences with his enchanting tribute show, “Beat It - The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson”. The four-night-only performance takes place at the Homecoming Centre stage in District Six during July.

Written by Daniel Anderson, the show the show delves into the King of Pop’s life, going beyond the gloves, hats, and lavish costumes, and explores the man behind the music through the expressive medium of dance. Goodman brings Jackson’s music to life with the support of an all-star live band, led by musical director Jacques Du Plessis. “Beat It - The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson takes the audience on a journey through Michael's life, featuring his classic pop hits and groundbreaking dance moves.

The production showcases Jackson’s rise to superstardom as a child performer to his untimely death in 2009, just as he was poised for one of the greatest comebacks in music history. Goodman shares his love for the show, appreciating its informative and personal approach to Jackson's life story. He credits Jackson for inspiring him on both musical and personal levels, teaching him how to connect with an audience and stay authentic as a performer.

“I fell in love with the show because of the approach it had to Michael Jackson’s life story. It was more informative and personal,” shared Goodman. “MJ inspired me on many levels of my life, both musical and personal. I learned from him how to really connect with an audience when performing and also how to stay authentic to myself as a performer.” Hailing from a Gospel-singing family in Kimberly, Goodman started singing and dancing at the age of nine, mastering various musical genres such as pop, R&B, swing, jazz, and reggae.

Throughout his career, he has ventured into theatrical work, songwriting for contemporary pop stars, and has also released two solo albums. His affinity for Michael Jackson inspired his meticulous study and practice of the pop star’s dance style, leading to him specialising in becoming a skilled impersonator of both Michael Jackson and Sammy Davis Jr. Goodman has travelled the world, showcasing his talents in in Mzansi, the UK, the US, Bahrain and Kenya.

Dantanio Goodman. Picture: Dwayne Fredericks “In every performance MJ always had a message and meaning. He has taught me the magic and wonder of expression through music and song. He stood for love and humanity and it’s a message I would like to continue spreading throughout the world,” added Goodman. The unmissable “Beat It - The Incredible Story of Michael Jackson” can be experienced at the Homecoming Centre stage in District Six until Saturday, July 15. Tickets cost R300 and are available for purchase from Webtickets.

Nosiphiwo Ndebeni in Surge. Picture: Eric Miller ANOTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOW “Surge” Where: Baxter Theatre. When: July 21 to 29.

Directed by Roshina Ratnam and performed by the Magnet Theatre Youth Company, “Surge” tackles the issue of climate change and its detrimental effects on the environment. The play premiered at Magnet Theatre in October 2022 and is designed to engage audiences of older junior school and high school learners, as well as young adults. “Surge” is a contemporary provocation that raises important questions, particularly targeted at young people. It prompts them to consider why they should care about climate change amid the numerous other challenges they face.

It also explores how young people can make a difference and encourages a shift in thinking about the world’s renewable and non-renewable resources. The play serves as an educational and thought-provoking experience for families and individuals concerned about the environment. It sheds light on the pressing issue of climate change and invites audiences to contemplate their role in addressing this global crisis.