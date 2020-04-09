Covid-19 lockdown: 42-year-old arrested selling drugs, six pack of Hunters for R200

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - A join operation between the South African Police Services (SAPS) and City of Cape Town law enforcement officers lead to the arrest of a 42-year-old suspect on Wednesday for selling booze and drugs during lockdown. On 8 April in a joint operation, SAPS and City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Advancement Program (LEAP) officers, acting on information received went to an address in Buh-Rein Estate Kraaifontein. "It was suspected the occupants were dealing in alcohol during the lockdown period," said Wayne Dyason, Law Enforcement Inspector. "Upon arrival at the address the officers found a stash of alcohol, cigarettes and drugs which included cocaine and mandrax. The bottles of alcohol had labels stuck on them indicating inflated prices for each item. These items and a cash amount of R5250 was confiscated." SAPS arrested the suspect for dealing in drugs and alcohol and possession of drugs.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has also urged all "members of the public who are aware of the illegal sale of alcohol to immediately report such".

"The bottles of alcohol had labels stuck on them indicating inflated prices for each item. These items and a cash amount of R5250 was confiscated." Picture: Law Enforcement/Supplied

"The bottles of alcohol had labels stuck on them indicating inflated prices for each item. These items and a cash amount of R5250 was confiscated." Picture: Law Enforcement/Supplied

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.