Cap Town - Calling all cyclist, have you got your kits and bicycles ready for the 46th Cape Town Cycle Tour? Entries are set to close on Wednesday, January 31 and participants are urged to book as soon as possible, to avoid the price increase on Monday.

If you’re still scrambling around to get your last minute chains and bars sorted, don’t worry, we bring you all you need to know ahead of the anticipated race in March. David Bellairs, Cape Town Cycle Tour Director said: “Its 2024 And things are heating up here at the Cape Town cycle two offices. We're about two months out from this year's edition of the Cape Town cycle tour and we're looking forward to sharing the road with 1000s of other cyclists for Cape town's biggest party on two wheels. “Earlybird entries will close on Monday the 15th of January midnight and So if you want to take advantage of the reduced entry fee you need to get online now and enter before midnight on the 15th of Jan, after which entries will close on the 31st of January for this year's edition.