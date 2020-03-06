Cyclists ready to saddle up for Cape Town Cycle Tour
The tour, which draws participants from across the world and circles the Cape Peninsula.
Race director David Bellairs said more than 30 000 entrants were expected with plans and protocols in place and events until the big day.
A total of 300 exhibitors are showcasing their gear at the event’s 30th annual expo until Saturday.
With the first confirmed Covid-19 case in South Africa and the race on Sunday, fears of the virus spreading are mounting.
Bellairs said the tour was acutely aware of the virus threat and were working closely with the authorities.
“We are monitoring the situation as it unfolds and working closely with our chief medical officer.
“We are taking our lead from the provincial and national Departments of Health who in turn are working closely with and being guided by the World Health Organisation and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.
“Together with our medical team we have developed protocols for Lifecycle Week, including race day.
“We look forward to welcoming all participants this Sunday,” he said
With about 2500 international participants, Bellairs said only two groups cancelled due to the virus.
“We had cancellations from two different parties coming over from Italy, and responsibly pulled out as a result of being in a red zone.
“The other party withdrew as a result of an insurance (company) not willing to cover them at this time,” Bellairs said.
Motorists are advised to take note of the temporary road closures that will be in place over the weekend and to plan their trips accordingly.
The complete list of road closures is available here: http://bit.do/CT-Road-Closure@Mtuzeli
