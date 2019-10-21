Entries for Cape Town Cycle Tour 2020 officially open









Cape Town Cycle Tour. Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - Excitement is mounting! Thousands upon thousands of South Africans are eagerly preparing to enter the Cape Town Cycle Tour 2020, Cape Town’s annual festival on two wheels and the bucket list item that everyone wants to tick off, at least once! Next year, 8 March will be the day when Cape Town invites its residents and visitors to don their Lycra and/or crazy costumes and pedal through some of the most glorious scenery found anywhere in the world – or cheer on those who do. “There are a few things that set the Cape Town Cycle Tour apart,” said David Bellairs, a Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust. “The route is incredible – where else can you ride 109km of breath-taking scenery, laughing and enjoying Instagrammable moments and the camaraderie of 34 999 like-minded individuals? It’s a challenge, but one that is achievable even by those who only dust their bikes off once a year. “Then there’s the welcome that the city provides. People go out of their way to line the route. They dress up, they shout, they clap and cheer on the riders as they pedal by. And don’t forget the 100s of volunteers who look forward to being part of the Cycle Tour every year. The sense of celebration and community on the day is hard to describe and must be experienced," Bellairs said.

“Participants get to be part of this amazing ‘gees’ all the while knowing that the proceeds go to charity. This is truly an event that transforms the everyday into an experience of heroic proportions. No wonder the Cape Town Cycle Tour has held a special place in South Africans’ hearts for more than 40 years!”

Over the past 5 years alone, more than R45 million has been distributed to social upliftment and cycling development programmes in and around the Western Cape by beneficiaries, the Pedal Power Association and the Rotary Club of Claremont. Taking part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour is one of the easiest ways to support a worthy cause whilst experiencing a once-a-year opportunity to own the traffic-free road around the Cape Peninsula.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust is excited to announce that e-bikes will be welcomed for the first time this coming year, subject to specific conditions to entry.

However, hosting a short course in addition to the traditional 109km route is proving extremely complex. The team at Cape Town Cycle Tour, together with key stakeholders including the City of Cape Town, has invested considerable time and effort in planning for two world-class events within the City and surrounds. Safety, experience and quality of the event cannot be compromised, and disruption and inconvenience to the residents of the City of Cape Town must be minimised.

This process can’t be rushed and with the entry date upon us, the decision has been taken to postpone the short route option until 2021 to allow for further planning and judicious preparation.

“We know that there will be some disappointment around this decision – we’re disappointed too,” said Bellairs. “But as always, the safety of participants comes first. We hope to have good news next year regarding the short course for 2021. All stakesholders will continue working to make this possible.”

General entry fee: R550

Keep up to date with Cape Town Cycle Tour developments by liking our Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/cycletour or by following us on Twitter at @CTCycleTour or on Instagram @ctcycletour.

For any event queries, or assistance with entries, please contact the Cycle Tour Events Office during office hours on 087 820 7223 or visit www.capetowncycletour.com.