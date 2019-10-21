Cape Town - Excitement is mounting! Thousands upon thousands of South Africans are eagerly preparing to enter the Cape Town Cycle Tour 2020, Cape Town’s annual festival on two wheels and the bucket list item that everyone wants to tick off, at least once!
Next year, 8 March will be the day when Cape Town invites its residents and visitors to don their Lycra and/or crazy costumes and pedal through some of the most glorious scenery found anywhere in the world – or cheer on those who do.
“There are a few things that set the Cape Town Cycle Tour apart,” said David Bellairs, a Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.
“The route is incredible – where else can you ride 109km of breath-taking scenery, laughing and enjoying Instagrammable moments and the camaraderie of 34 999 like-minded individuals? It’s a challenge, but one that is achievable even by those who only dust their bikes off once a year.
“Then there’s the welcome that the city provides. People go out of their way to line the route. They dress up, they shout, they clap and cheer on the riders as they pedal by. And don’t forget the 100s of volunteers who look forward to being part of the Cycle Tour every year. The sense of celebration and community on the day is hard to describe and must be experienced," Bellairs said.