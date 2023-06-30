Don’t miss ‘Alice in Wonderland’ at Canal Walk Children’s Theatre

The school holidays have arrived and you’re probably falling over your feet for ideas to keep the kids entertained. One week has already passed and if you’re lucky, the little people haven’t yet eaten all your food out of boredom. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Treat the kids to an array of colour and adventure as “Alice In Wonderland” wanders in Canal Walk. The Children’s Theatre creates the perfect atmosphere for an enchanting experience. Enjoy a unique musical adaptation of Lewis Caroll’s classic tale in the vibrant venue, featuring captivating costumes and performances for all ages.

Audience will get to witness the incredible work of the award-winning team of Abrahamse and Meyer Productions and their lead actress Isabella Jane, both Fleur du Cap (FDC) winners. Jane said: “’Alice in Wonderland’ is such a brilliant story that encourages imagination and adventure, with a high energy and extremely talented cast, it’s guaranteed to capture your hearts, they’ve all got mine already - this is one of my favourite stories and I can’t wait to bring Alice to life!” Isabella Jane. Picture: Supplied

Abrahamse and Mayer Productions are in their 22nd year of producing Children’s Theatre at Canal Walk, and kids of all ages have been thrilled by each production showed over the two decades. This year is no different with another fun filled, exciting adventure as Alice journeys through Wonderland. The show runs until July 16. Tickets range from R90 to R110 and refreshments will be on sale. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa (CHOC).

Alida Scheepers is the Fairy godmother in ‘Cinderella’. Picture: Supplied “Cinderella” Dazzle the whole family with the theatrical performance of “Cinderella” by the Cape Town Opera in association with Abrahamse & Meyer Productions.

The adaptation of the beloved fairytale is done in Disney-esque, musical theatre style complete with gorgeous costumes, a new orchestration, mice, fairies, a carriage and all the bells and whistles that will charm old and young audience alike. The family-friendly show stars an outstanding Cape Town Opera cast led by soloist Brittany Smith and guest artist Janelle Visagie. Where: Artscape Theatre.

When: July 4-8. Cost: R180 via Computicket. The Rivertones. Picture: Supplied

“Reggae Tribute” Celebrate International Reggae Day on July 1, with Cape Town’s most-loved reggae band, The Rivertones. They are back with their rocking tribute to the reggae legends of Jamaica, Bob Marley, UB40 and Eddy Grant. Reggae music, a treasured cultural export for Jamaica, has played a unifying role among various cultural groups in Cape Town, with The Rivertones being at the forefront.

Owing to its popularity, reggae music has spread across the globe to many countries with Bob Marley, one of the most transcendent and inspirational musicians of all time. If you’re a lover of reggae music then you’ve got to attend this one. Where: Drama Factory, Strand, Western Cape.

When: July 1. Cost: R160 - R180 via www.thedramafactory.co.za. Art from the Goodman Gallery. Picture: Supplied.

“iHubo: Nkosi Sikelela” Goodman Gallery will be hosting the exhibition of South African photographers Jabulani Dhlamini and Thembinkosi Hlatshwayo. “iHubo: Nkosi Sikelela” features the collaborative work that forms part of an ongoing project, authored by both photographers in which they explore the relationship between collective memory and private reflections within the context of apartheid and the production of post-apartheid identities.

The work adopts Dhlamini’s contemplative approach to documentary photography combined with Hlatshwayo’s conceptual approach to exploring violence and trauma. “iHubo: Nkosi Sikelela” was first exhibited in Paris as “iHubo - Whispers” curated by Valérie Fougeirol. This is the first time the exhibition will be seen in South Africa.