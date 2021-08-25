Weatherman issues warning for Western Cape

The Western Cape’s Disaster Management Centre says it has been informed by the South African Weather Service that a “severe storm” was expected to make landfall in the province at midday on Thursday.

A file picture from a previous storm in Cape Town. Picture: Phando Jikelo/ANA

The provincial government said the storm was expected to bring disruptive rain into Friday.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the areas expected to bear the brunt of the cold and wet weather were Cape Town, Drakenstein, Overstrand, Stellenbosch and Theewaterskloof.

Bredell has urged the public to stay indoors and to limit travelling around the province if possible during this time.