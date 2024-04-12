WATCH: Drag queen trio break boundaries on ‘Straight To The Point’ podcast

Cape Town - A local podcast hosted by three drag queens has taken Cape Town by storm. The all-new Straight To The Point with The Drag Cartel queens Emogan Moore, Maxine Wild and Chenal LeCap, is an exciting podcast which tackles all things LGBTIA+ and more.

The weekly podcast gets “straight to the point with no filter”, tackling various issues from unprotected sex, open relationships, social media trends, dating sites, sex talk, fashion, pageantry, gossip and more. The 30-minute podcast airs on Mondays at 6.30pm on the GoBinge YouTube channel after its official launch on April 1. Founder and managing director of The Drag Cartel, Nazeem Southgate, said: “Straight to the Point is a riveting and exciting series that explores relationships, scandals, hot topics, people, issues and more, with our hosts using their personal experiences and interaction with the public to have insightful and educational conversations.”

Southgate, who also runs The Drag Cartel as an entertainment business, said the mission is to spread awareness through their entertainment. “I always wanted my artists to have the opportunity to touch others. “When we were working on another project with GoBinge previously, I loved the way they told stories.

"I always wanted to do a podcast because I believe that the talent that I have within The Drag Cartel, had such amazing stories to tell." The first episode tackled social media trends and issues, creating a voice for their followers to interact and share their opinions on various topics. The trio puts out polls of questions that people could answer anonymously.