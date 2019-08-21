File picture

Cape Town - A Manenberg man accused of statutory rape has been set free after his 14-year-old “girlfriend” refused to do a medical exam and the case was withdrawn. The 47-year-old man spent the weekend behind bars after the girl’s distraught grandfather, 65, asked officers to go check at the man’s house after she did not return home from school.

The Grade 6 pupil told the Daily Voice that she was 13 when she met her “boyfriend” in 2018 and admitted to having a sexual relationship with him resulting in a pregnancy last year.

Her grandfather explained she later had an abortion and when the family found out they reported the matter to police and he was arrested.

The girl’s parents are both dead and she is being raised by her grandparents.

According to a police source, the man was last year convicted of statutory rape and spent 10 months in prison.

The girl said on Friday she went to his home, after he stalked her at school, to speak about “what happened to their baby” and admitted to having sex with him that day.

“It wasn’t rape, it was normal sex,” the teen told the Daily Voice.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut, confirmed the case and said the man was scheduled to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

But prosecutors decided not to proceed with the case.

A police source says: “We heard this morning that the docket is null because when we took her in to the hospital she refused to do a physical exam and the doctors said they cannot force her.

“In her statement, she confessed they had sex twice that day (Friday) but because there was no physical exam they will not prosecute.”

