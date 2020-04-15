2020 Cape Town Funny Festival cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town - The annual Cape Town Funny Festival has been cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The festival was to take place at the Baxter Theatre from June 15 to July 12, but after consultation with its sponsors and in the interests of community health and safety, the decision was made to cancel. “It would have been irresponsible for us to continue, especially with the great support we get from our loyal audience and partners,” said event producer Eddy Cassar. “We will move this year’s festival to 2021, and come back bigger and better than ever.” The Baxter Theatre has set aside May 31 to June 27 next year for the rescheduled event. Those who would have performed this year have been invited to next year’s festival.

“They include master puppeteers, Cabaret Decadence from Montreal, Japanese mime Yosuke Ikeda, and UK magician and finalist of Britain’s Got Talent Graeme Mathews,” Cassar said.

Booking partners Webtickets is prepared to refund ticket holders or transfer purchases to next year’s edition, for which booking is already open. Contact www.webtickets.co.za

“When we come out of lockdown, we will all be in serious need of heaps of laughter, social interaction and comedy, to reset our compasses and recover from this difficult time.

“In the meantime, stay safe and healthy and we look forward to producing another great Cape Town Funny Festival in 2021.”

