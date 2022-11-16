‘A whole 70’: SA wish, and react, to President Ramaphosa about to celebrate his 70th birthday

Cape Town – Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s birthday on Thursday, South Africans from different parts of the country have taken to social media to wish the president a happy birthday. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa was born on November 17, 1952 in Johannesburg.

His family was moved from Western Native Township to Soweto in 1962, where he attended Tshilidzi Primary School. He completed high school at Mphaphuli High School in Sibasa, Venda, in 1971. In December 2012, he was elected ANC deputy president at the ANC’s 53rd National Conference in Mangaung. He was appointed deputy president of the Republic of South Africa on May 25, 2014. In December 2017, he was elected 13th ANC president at the 54th national conference in Johannesburg.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn-in as president of South Africa on Thursday, February 15, 2018 following the resignation of president Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa will be turning 70 years old on Thursday and South Africans joined his team in celebrating him on social media networks, sharing and expressing their thoughts regarding the president’s birthday. This after his team shared a cheerful graphic on line urging people to share sweet birthday messages. A tweet reading: “President @CyrilRamaphosa turns 70 on Thursday, 17 November 2022. We invite you to send a birthday message to the president via hashtags #HappyBirthdayPresident #Ramaphosa70” was posted at around 6am on Wednesday morning and in under 7 hours had garnered over 2 000 likes plus hundreds of comments and retweets.

President @CyrilRamaphosa turns 70 on Thursday, 17 November 2022. We invite you to send a birthday message to the President via hashtags #HappyBirthdayPresident #Ramaphosa70 pic.twitter.com/dPm2Fl3d2W — Presidency | South Africa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 16, 2022 While some people took the opportunity to share their woes, a good number of people used the opportunity to wish President Ramaphosa a happy birthday ahead of his birth date on Thursday. Some people even shared funny and endearing messages. Here are a few messages that were shared under the president’s tweet: “Happy birthday to our outgoing president, we wish you a happy and healthy pension.”

