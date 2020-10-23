All set for Miss SA pageant in Cape Town

Cape Town – The countdown has begun and it’s all systems go for the Miss South Africa pageant at the Table Bay Hotel in the V&A Waterfront tomorrow.

The event will be aired live across the continent.

The Top 10 finalists arrived in Cape Town last week and have been experiencing the beauty of the city.

The show’s director and executive producer, Gavin Wratten, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic may have restricted us in some ways, but it has also opened up many new and exciting opportunities. In 2020 we won’t just be broadcasting from one stage, we will actually be using the whole city of Cape Town as our stage, with additional crossings to Johannesburg. We will be broadcasting from the beach, from the city, from the harbour as well as from atop the Miss South Africa apartment building in Sandton. So while 2020 may have been a year like we have never experienced before, the 2020 Miss South Africa will be a show like we have never seen before.”

Top local performers, including Mi Casa, Sho Madjozi, Ami Faku, Jimmy Nevis and Sun El-Musician, are expected at the event. The hosts are Nomzamo Mbatha and Lalla Hirayama.