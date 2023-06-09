Aquila wins Halal in Travel award for best Muslim-friendly game reserve

Cape Town - Cape Town Big Five safari lodge Aquila Private Game Reserve has received the coveted Halal In Travel award for best Muslim-friendly game reserve at the Crescent Rating Global Summit. The award recognises individuals and establishments for their contributions to the growth of the Muslim-friendly travel sector.

The event, hosted in Singapore on June 1, was a celebration of the travel industry players’ efforts to make halaal travel a seamless experience by recognising destinations, organisations, companies, and individuals who have made a considerable impact on the Muslim lifestyle travel segment spanning different categories. Searl Derman, the owner of Aquila, expressed his gratitude for the recognition of Aquila’s outstanding commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all guests of diverse cultures and various faiths. He said the award spoke volumes about Aquila’s unwavering commitment to welcoming guests from around the globe, irrespective of their cultural backgrounds and religious beliefs.

Johan van Schalkwyk, the group marketing and trade manager of Aquila Collection, proudly accepted the award on behalf of the game reserve.

He said the recognition was a testament to the staff’s dedication to ensuring guests had the freedom to express and practice their religions and faiths while on safari in Cape Town. “Aquila Private Game Reserve has long been recognised for its exceptional efforts in social upliftment, job creation, conservation, and sustainable tourism. The multi-award-winning safari lodge has consistently demonstrated its dedication to promoting responsible tourism practices while providing an unforgettable wildlife experience in Cape Town,” Van Schalkwyk said. Aquila has garnered widespread acclaim and support, ranging from the respected Lilizela and Imvelo awards to the Steve Irwin Visionary Wildlife Warrior award, Skål International Sustainable Tourism Award and many more – all for its commitment to environmental preservation, community development and wildlife conservation.