Artist Kenny Alexander created artworks in his house, which has also operated as the Art in Athlone gallery. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The Art in Athlone, a multicultural gallery in the Cape Flats, will have a new home when it moves to new and larger premises next week. Situated at artist Kenny Alexander’s house, the gallery will now be joining an array of historic buildings in Thornton Road, Athlone. It will be neighbours to Trojan Horse memorial site, the former Hewat College and Alexander Sinton High School.

Art In Athlone chief executive Deirdre Alexander said the need was greater for multicultural activities as expressed by the community members and visitors to the gallery.

“The limited space at the home gallery prevented other unknown artists from exhibiting their work.

“We then identified a need for exposure of young and old to cultural activities, and will now be offering classes in painting to kick-off with, but we are adding crafts and other art forms such as drama to the offering.

“We are excited to be joining these sites as they have significant historical value that tells part of the stories of Athlone’s involvement in the Struggle for freedom,” Alexander said.

The new and bigger space will see more programmes and activities offered, turning the gallery into a multicultural hub.

Art lessons for children and adults, craft classes and exhibitions for unknowns artists will now be offered.

The space will provide a platform for local people to tell their stories, informal education by experts, where health and drug abuse lessons, and a recycling programme will be offered.

Alexander said the response and feedback from the community of Athlone has been positive.

