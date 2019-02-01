Home-grown actress, singer and dancer Awethu Hleli to showcase the city’s cultural heritage and talent. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - In a move intended to take an already exciting The Daily Music Show to even greater heights, Awethu Hleli will join Joey Fourie as a co-host of the show from today. The show will be hosted in its home venue at 110 Loop Street, Cape Town CBD.

Hleli is an actress, singer and dancer best known for her starring role as Portia in the second season of the SABC1 period drama anthology series When We Were Black. She also carried a role in Another One’s Bread, written by acclaimed Cape Town playwright Mike van Graan.

Awethu embodies everything that The Daily Music Show is about.

The show uses music to showcase Cape Town’s cultural heritage as a learning and discovery experience for international tourists, with locals providing context and hospitality. Music, and the arts in general, will be central.

She has won acclaim for her singing in Another One’s Bread. And there is little doubt that her talent will be given a platform here.

Giving talent a platform is another important ingredient of The Daily Music Show.

As the founder and MD of the show, Joey Fourie said: “We exist to showcase the breadth and depth of talent that exist and thrive in backyards, in schools, on the streets, in the places of worship and on stages throughout our magnificent Western Cape.

“We want to unearth those nuggets of excellence, and give them a platform to enthral and captivate.”

Tonight looks set to be another blockbuster event for The Daily Music Show. Carlo Fabe is headlining his group of some of the more experienced jazz musicians in Cape Town.

Tomorrow, the show will showcase the young home-grown jazz talent emerging from The Jazz Yard Academy, who do sterling work in the under-served Bonteheuwel community.

The show will also pay tribute to and host Cape Town-born Dr RandallCarolissen, considered a leading fiscal authority in South Africa, and now head of NSFAS.

A man who has never forgotten where he came from and has spent his life serving his community.

He is bringing some of his art along. The show will also feature the poetic musings Khadija Tracey Heeger.

Kenny Alexander aka TheartistinAthlone, is the Artist in Residence.

