Ballpoint artist hopes to visit US to showcase his talent









Sketches by Goodwood artist Peter van der Vindt who uses an ordinary ballpoint pen. Cape Town - A local artist from Goodwood wants to go overseas to showcase his talent of creating artworks using an ordinary ballpoint pen. Peter van der Vindt has worked as a machinist in a factory for most of his life, starting at age 16. He eventually decided to pursue art at 47. Van der Vindt said: “I love drawing faces, I love drawing people, it brings out their beauty and uniqueness. I thought I had too little skill.” He has exhibited his work at the Goodwood library. Van der Vindt often draws detailed portraits of people and also explores architecture and wildlife. He sells his drawings and does gardening and painting for an income.

Van der Vindt would sell drawings on A4 paper from R150 to R200.

He started drawing with a ballpoint pen in 2013, because it was cheap and reliable.

Sketches by Goodwood artist Peter van der Vindt who uses an ordinary ballpoint pen. Picture: Supplied

Van der Vindt explained that “you can get a smooth drawing” from using a ballpoint pen and the pens were easily accessible.

“I moved over to this technique only when I was confident that it would never let me down,” he said.

In 2013, the Cape Craft and Design Institute gave him a second-hand laptop and camera which he used to write a book on how to draw with a ballpoint pen.

Van der Vindt is now seeking funding to travel to the US to pursue his career in art. Contact him at: [email protected]