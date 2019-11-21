Peter van der Vindt has worked as a machinist in a factory for most of his life, starting at age 16. He eventually decided to pursue art at 47.
Van der Vindt said: “I love drawing faces, I love drawing people, it brings out their beauty and uniqueness. I thought I had too little skill.”
He has exhibited his work at the Goodwood library.
Van der Vindt often draws detailed portraits of people and also explores architecture and wildlife. He sells his drawings and does gardening and painting for an income.