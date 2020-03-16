Baxter Theatre closes until end of April 2020 following Covid-19 outbreak

Cape Town - The Baxter Theatre Centre has made the decision to cancel all performances at the theatre, with immediate effect, until the end of April 2020. This is in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of declaring South Africa a State of Disaster and the University of Cape Town’s executive decision to implement precautionary, proactive measures to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus (Covid-19). The most important public health principle is containment of the disease as far as possible, including avoiding social gatherings and minimising groups of people gathering in one space. Productions during this period include David Kramer’s Danger in the Dark, Tally-Ho Productions’ The Last Five Years, the 55th Fleur du Cap Theatre awards, Ayana/Afrika Ablaze’s I am Rain, Ndumiso Lindi’s Boys Don’t Cry, Celeste Ntuli’s Money and Men, Best of Zabalaza 2020, all Morning Melodies, South African College of Music, Cape Town Concert Series and Masambe Theatre performances. The Baxter said that it will continue to follow directives from local and national government and the University of Cape Town leadership, and members of the public will be kept informed through its social media platforms, newsletter and in the press.

There has been a call on social media platforms that patrons who have booked tickets for a show at any theatre or event to please donate the tickets rather than requesting for a refund as this is precisely what can kill the arts.

The livelihood of many performing arts professionals is at stake as the world tries to respond to and manage the coronavirus pandemic. The Baxter would like to encourage that this option be kindly considered.

Patrons and members of the public who would prefer a refund should follow the following online procedures: “There is a self-refund option available on your Webtickets profile. Simply login to your Webtickets profile, click on My Tickets and click on “Choose Action” and “Refund Tickets” next to your transaction.

"If payment was made via Pick n Pay or EFT, you will be prompted to enter your banking details and will receive a confirmation email. Refunds will be processed and paid within five working days.”

For any further enquiries email [email protected]