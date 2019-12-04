Superyacht Culinary Academy will train chefs to work on yachts, and Stir Crazy Cooking School will offer training classes. The two companies recently moved into a new space at the V&A Waterfront called the Superyacht Training Academy. It includes a training showroom and the Stir Crazy Culinary Theatre.
Brett Nussey, who manages the Superyacht Culinary Academy, said: “This is an exclusive training programme for qualified or aspiring chefs to further their culinary careers on superyachts or charter catamarans.
“It’s the only dedicated professional training facility of its kind, offering comprehensive practical, hands-on culinary training, theory and practical courses. Professional chefs will provide all the relevant training.
“Guests can hail from as far afield as Europe, the Middle East or America, so knowledge of different cuisines, cultures and dietary requirements is important. What they all have in common is an expectation of a five-star gourmet experience,” said Nussey.