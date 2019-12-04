Cape academy sails ahead with training superyacht chefs









The newly launched Superyacht Training Academy is a partnership collaboration between the V&A Waterfront, the Superyacht Culinary Academy and the Ocean Star Sailing Academy. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Cape Town is already known as a boat builders’ hub for superyachts owned by the very rich. Now an academy will train staff to cater to their every need. Superyacht Culinary Academy will train chefs to work on yachts, and Stir Crazy Cooking School will offer training classes. The two companies recently moved into a new space at the V&A Waterfront called the Superyacht Training Academy. It includes a training showroom and the Stir Crazy Culinary Theatre. Brett Nussey, who manages the Superyacht Culinary Academy, said: “This is an exclusive training programme for qualified or aspiring chefs to further their culinary careers on superyachts or charter catamarans. “It’s the only dedicated professional training facility of its kind, offering comprehensive practical, hands-on culinary training, theory and practical courses. Professional chefs will provide all the relevant training. “Guests can hail from as far afield as Europe, the Middle East or America, so knowledge of different cuisines, cultures and dietary requirements is important. What they all have in common is an expectation of a five-star gourmet experience,” said Nussey.

David Green, the V&A Waterfront’s chief executive, said: “Coastal cities around the world compete to attract superyachts because while the boats are in port they support tourism and local businesses with operational and leisure spending as well as providing a sought-after spectacle in the harbour.”

“Cape Town is also home to almost 70% of the local boat-building industry, sustaining technical skills required to service all types of ocean-going craft and driving the standards of excellence to thrive in this sector,” said Green.

Stuart Loxton from Ocean Star Sailing Academy described the superyacht industry as a triangle: “At one point you have the galley chef, at another deckhands, and at the third stewardesses to do the hosting. The three points are linked in the centre by mandatory licences and courses.”

Launching the facility, the City’s Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management, James Vos, said: “My priority is to ensure we continue to be the go-to city in Africa.”

