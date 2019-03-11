Trevor Jones honoured for life's work in the entertainment industry including the likes of scoring Notting Hill, Angel Heart, and The Last of the Mohicans. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - On Saturday, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport hosted the annual Cultural Affairs Awards of the Western Cape at Artscape. This year's celebration and recognition of the cultural, linguistic and heritage excellence in the province had the rare pleasure of an esteemed guest and rightful recipient of the Ministerial Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to Film Composition, Dr Trevor Jones.

Jones’s professional musical contribution began way back in 1970 and he has, over the past five decades, delivered a wealth of captivating compositions. Born and raised in District Six, Jones has influenced cinema and television soundtracks that have touched the lives of millions of people.

Respected as one of the top five original music score composers in the world, Jones is responsible for scoring over 120 wide-ranging blockbuster film and television productions, including the likes of Notting Hill, Angel Heart, and The Last of the Mohicans and In the Name of the Father.

Jones has also had the pleasure of conducting the London Symphony orchestra, the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Academy of St Martins in the Fields, the RTVE Symphony Orchestra of Spain, the Greek National Radio Symphony Orchestra, and session orchestras in Los Angeles, New York, London and Paris in the recording of his soundtrack music.

Artists the calibre of the late David Bowie, Sting, U2, Sinead O’Connor, Charlotte Church, Britney Spears and Elvis Costello have all benefited from his mastery too. On the eve of his 70th birthday, his work ethic and passion to play a role remains intact, most recently turning his hand to movie production as one of the executive producers and the score composer of the award-winning film To Tokyo.

As Jones was mentored in his youth and throughout his career, a great deal of his time has been dedicated to mentoring the likes of Academy award-winning composer Steve Price (Gravity), Italian film composer Dario Marianelli (Atonement, Pride & Prejudice, Darkest Hour) and music editor Neil Stemp (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, Bohemian Rhapsody).

“My educational journey started with the help of a municipal bursary,” Jones recalls. “It continued with a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Music, and successive grants and awards to universities and film school.

“Without an education, my journey would not have begun.”

Playing it forward clearly remains a key focus for Jones, a commitment that has seen him more recently turning away traditional commissions in lieu of focusing on gifting his time with his younger peers.

“I know that our future survival lies in education and my old school taught me two adages - where there’s a will, there’s a way, and that knowledge is power. The reward of seeing either realised is supremely fulfilling.”

[email protected]