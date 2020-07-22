Cape Malay Choir Board 'loses a legend'

Cape Town - Condolences have poured in following the death of respected Cape Malay Choir Board president Shafiek April. April, 82, died of Covid-19 on Monday, with his janazah taking place yesterday in Salt River. He was laid to rest at the Mowbray Muslim Cemetery, where family and members of the Cape Malay Choir Board paid their respects. April, originally from District Six before moving to Hanover Park with his late wife Nadeema, had been living with family in Salt River since 2017. Rudtwaan Kamish, secretary of the Cape Malay Choir Board, said he had known April since childhood. Nadeema was Kamish’s aunt. “(April) took us as his kids. When we grew up everyone thought he was my father because I was always with him everywhere,” Kamish said.

April served as the president of the Cape Malay Choir Board since 1988.

“In our constitution, the term for a president is five years. So every five years they re-elected him because of the value he added. He showed real leadership as the president,” said Kamish.

“At the age of 82, he was still serving as the president of the Cape Malay Choir Board.”

April previously also served as the board's secretary.

Kamish said: “He was well known throughout Cape Town. He was an exemplary man. We’ve lost a legend. It’s hard to fill his boots. The next person that’s going to step into it has huge boots to fill. He was a fair man and his knowledge and experience brought him to what he was.”

The District 6 Working Committee (D6WC) also conveyed their condolences.

The Cape Malay Choir performed at many D6WC’s events, with their last performance at the Castle of Good Hope in February for the District Six commemoration event with Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille, Rural Development and Land Reform Director-General Mdu Shabane and mayor Dan Plato in attendance.

The choir played an invaluable role in the preservation of Cape Malay culture and traditions, said D6WC.

“We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Mr April’s family, colleagues and community.

"He was revered by the community and will be sorely missed,” said co-chairs Fawzy Basardien and Zahrah Nordien.

