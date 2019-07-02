A group of young music and dance aficionados from Woodstock have appealed for financial aid after they were selected for the Coast to Coast Live competition. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A group of young music and dance aficionados from Woodstock have appealed for financial aid after they were selected to represent Cape Town at the Coast to Coast Live competition in New York. Coast to Coast is the largest artist showcase in the world, touring countries looking for the next stars in the hip hop music and dance genres. The M.A.D Cpt, a group of 15- to 32-year-olds, will be competing against the world’s best hip hop and dance crews next month. Bioni Luis, the group leader, said this golden opportunity arose after they won the first round of the video competition, adding that, “we didn’t think much about it, but decided to take a shot and see where it would take us”.

M.A.D Cpt is a diverse group of young people coming from different backgrounds and different family struggles in Woodstock.

Luis said they had formed the group to act as the catalyst for change and to challenge the mentality of people, who “otherwise do not see arts and culture as a way of making a living”.

“Empowering each other, sharing knowledge and strategies can make us all better individuals in order to work towards a better country,” he said.

* For donations, contact Luis at 0838615059 or email [email protected]

