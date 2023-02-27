Cape Town artist and entertainer Paul Snodgrass dead at 44

Cape Town - Cape Town is grieving the death of one of its own voice over artists, and comedian, copywriter and so much more, Paul Snodgrass. It was reported that Snodgrass died on Thursday February 23 and news of his death made the rounds on Friday.

Snodgrass, 44, also recognised as Snoodie, was best known for his work on Heart FM where he spent three years of his career as head of sports, and another three years as an on-air sport host on e.tv. He was featured on Comedy Central twice and won an award for the best comedy at the 2017 LA Short International Film Festival as well as the best performance at the Irish Short Film Festival. Since his death was confirmed on social media, those who knew and have worked closely with him took the opportunity to commemorate him.

A Facebook post read: “Dearest Paul Snodgrass - what a heartbreak. You have been so well loved in your life. I know that life was not easy, but the joy you brought to so many people especially during our lockdown when the acting industry took such a knock was so freely and effortlessly given. What a selfless person and someone we can all look up to. “Thank you for the brief weeks that I got to know you, and thank you for looking after Pooven Moodley and Rachel Colbourne - as well as Natural Justice who you don't know but were willing to help with a fundraiser. “Rest easy and condolences to your family and all the friends you had.”