Cape Town Carnival delayed to next summer due to Covid-19

Cape Town - The Cape Town Carnival will not be taking place as planned this month (March), and has been postponed to the next summer season.

Due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, the carnival scheduled for March 20 is now scheduled to take place during the summer of 2021/22, along with a change to the traditional format.

The Cape Town Carnival will be hosting its new live-event format in five access-controlled locations in the city, and organisers are working closely with its funding partners and the City of Cape Town to host the carnival in safe conditions.

Cape Town Carnival chief executive Jay Douwes said: “We are so grateful for the support of our funding partners. They have enabled us to continue to implement creative community programmes and provide seasonal work for artists and artisans.

“Going forward, we are focusing on delivering training programmes in various fields funded by MultiChoice and exploring opportunities to dance and celebrate South African culture through our regular online workshops.”