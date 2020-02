Cape Town dogs can now get pampered in posh pet hotel









SUPERWOOF, the new dog hotel on the Foreshore, guarantees an ‘out-of-the-world experience’ for privileged dogs. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Dogs in Cape Town can now relax in their own hotel, complete with an outdoor play deck, while ordering drinks and dogtails from the Woof Bar. SUPERWOOF is the new “Heroic” 6-star dog hotel and daycare centre that guarantees an “out-of-the-world experience”. The multi-story building on the Foreshore has a Skydeck on which dogs can run around to the chilled-out sounds of DJ Ibiza, take a dip in the pool, order a dogtail from the Woof Bar, or simply snooze on one of the loungers. Menu items include “Itchy ’n’ Scratchy Whiskey’’ and “Champaws”.

The centre offers a new level of dog luxury and borders on the “extraordinary”, however the business was built on a greater mission.

Founder Joanne Lefson said: “Opening a dog hotel was never the first priority.” SUPERWOOF sustains the new on-site WOOF Project Adoption Centre because a portion of every booking goes to the project.

“When people book their dogs into SUPERWOOF, they know they are directly saving dogs’ lives, and that’s a win-win for everyone,” Lefson said.

The Centre is above SUPERWOOF and is known as “Woof Tower”.

The public is invited to meet the dogs with a view to adopting.

WOOF Project is a signature initiative of Oscars Arc Trust, a registered NPO that takes dogs from shelters “to the people; into an inspired convenient location so they can be seen, and ultimately adopted”.

Since its inception in 2017, the organisation has saved more than 2400 dogs.

Lefson said the goal, besides supporting an adoption centre and saving dogs, was “to change the course of all dogs’ lives in our galaxy forever by giving every dog that enters an out-of-the-world experience”.

The WOOF Project Adoption Centre is open Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 4pm. Visit www.oscarsarc.org. or www.superwoof.co.