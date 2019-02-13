Khayelitsha is to be promoted at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival as a top tourist destination in the city. Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) will promote Khayelitsha as a tourist destination. The CTIJF has set up a tourism hub at the Cape Town International Convention Centre where the magic is set to unfold on March 29 and 30.

The aim of promoting local township tourism is to create jobs and encourage awareness about more under-explored tourism options for visitors.

The CTIJF is an annual festival on Cape Town’s calendar and has been recognised for its contribution to growing the local economy.

“It’s an exciting new development for us, and one we look forward to for years to come,” said festival director Billy Domingo.

“The CTIJF is a prime environment for our festivalgoers to discover new sounds, but it is also the perfect place for them to be exposed to new places and experiences.

“For our communities, it’s an opportunity to connect with a market they would not otherwise benefit from. It’s an opportunity we are delighted to provide.”

This year’s exhibitors from Khayelitsha are ABCD Concepts Tours, Lungi’s Bed and Breakfast, Malebo’s Bed and Breakfast and the popular social hot spot Rands CPT. All exhibitors will be taking bookings at the festival and beforehand via the festival's website.

Visitors can experience a comfortable stay over at Malebo’s Bed and Breakfast, which exudes hospitality and down-to-earth expressions of local Xhosa culture. Malebo’s is locally owned and has been hosting local and international travellers for more than 16 years.

Lungi’s Bed and Breakfast is also in a traditional house and offers a Khayelitsha experience in which

guests can immerse themselves in the local community and culture and be fascinated and entertained by people’s stories, while enjoying the convenient location of Lungi’s.

Rands CPT is also becoming one of the must-visit spots in Cape Town and it will be the venue for the CTIJF After-Party, taking place on Sunday, March 31.

Day-trippers are best advised to get in contact with ABCD Concepts Tours, which offers clients an authentic experience, with tours guided by locals.

Tours can be tailored for individuals, couples, students, families and friends, and groups wishing to explore the beautiful local community.

[email protected]