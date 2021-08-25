Cape Town short film 'Two Hues' wins fourth international prize

Cape Town - A local short film that deals with topical issues has won its fourth international prize since it debuted on the festival circuit in January. On Saturday, the lead actress, co-director and writer of Two Hues, Weaam Williams, won the prize for Best Actress in a Short Film at the West Europe International Film Festival (Brussels Edition).

The film festival, which was held virtually, is one of four annual festivals presented by Fusion International Film Festivals, with UK directors Dan Hickford and Steve Grossmith at the helm. Two Hues is about a bipolar woman who deals with post-traumatic stress and her life navigating the patriarchy in her family and the workplace. Williams said: “Women are always quite sexualised in front of the camera, and I knew that the first role I play on screen would be one I wrote myself which did not have these expectations.

“This does not mean I am not open to acting in someone else’s film; it just needs to respect my boundaries. “I am truly honoured for this recognition and was encouraged by my husband, DOP Nafia Kocks, to play the part, as deep inside it is what I really wanted to do. “There was great support from my friends and support cast — Khalil Kathrada and Abdu Adams — both seasoned actors offered words of encouragement. And of course, co-director Dominique Jossie assisted hugely with getting into character.”