Cape Town - Put your Mexican Sombrero’s on and get your dancing shoes out for Cape Town’s first ever International Tequila Festival 2019. The event will feature 30 Tequila, Mezcal and other Agave spirits. The festival will be running over three days. It will be a rocking Mexican fiesta with food, drinks, music and masterclasses showcasing the best Global Tequila & Agave Brands in the Mother City.

Tequila & Mezcal are spirits from the Agave plant and have a geographical trademark for manufacturing in Mexico.

International Tequila Festival 2019 is a great opportunity for all the Tequila Loving Capetonians to taste, appreciate and learn from the makers of these fine brands and brush up on their agave appreciation.

The Festival will showcase:

Masterclasses - where you will learn the art of Tequila cocktail making, information about the origins of agave & tequila, direction of the industry & future trends.

Live agave processes to further your understanding of where this magical liquor comes from.

Food & spirits pairings, so you can harness all the flavours.

Mexican cook-offs like a mini Masterchef.

Chilli-offs for those of us who can handle the heat!

Mechanical bull riding to get us a little more yeeeehaaa!

And last but not least an impressive line-up of local South African bands & Djs - after all tequila is a party drink. So let’s PARTY!

Festival goers can taste amazing brands like Sierra, Herradura, Olmeca, El Jimador, Don Julio, Patron, Altos, Ponchos, Espolon, Fortaleza, Avion, Montelobos, Kah, Leonista, 4th Rabbit and 16 more different bottles!

This is not an event you want to miss since the Super early birds are selling at R150 only & you get 8 Tasting Vouchers for Tequilas & Cocktails. Keep updated on the Festival at www.internationaltequilaco.com.

When: 01 - 03 November 2019

Where: Hamiltons Rugby Stadium

Tickets: https://www.internationaltequilaco.com/tickets

