Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Picture: Marvel Studios 2019

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the centre of the maelstrom. REVIEW

Captain Marvel, is a different viewing experience.

It is the first solo female-led movie from Marvel Studios, which not only has to deal with all the expectations that comes with that, but the movie also has to stand out given that it's the 21st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Marvel's decision to set the film in the 1990s entirely already stamped it as different from its predecessors which only had flashback scenes to years prior.

Other than the retro look and feel, Captain Marvel feels different and it's different for the better.

The movie's narrative is structured differently in that, most films allow your inner clock to understand the beats of movie, but Captain Marvel messes with that.

What does that mean? In most films you can tell when a movie is a third of the way or nearly finished - with Captain Marvel, the movie doesn't make this particularly explicit because of the on-screen narrative. We're experiencing the lead character Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) recover her memories of who she is, while also investigating the film's central mystery.

Other reviewers have also pointed this out, so much so, that this may impact on people's viewing experience. Two-thirds of the movie may leave you confused as to where in the story you are, but the last act is definitely clear.

Personally, the film was enjoyable in light of this tactic.

In terms of plot and character, Captain Marvel feels a little more serious, but still has the trademark quips that Marvel is known for.

While Larson is badass in the role of Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, the movie also includes other standouts performances by Goose the cat, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Marie Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Annette Bening.

Marvel Studios built a strong group of supporting characters around Larson, and her character, who all get their turn to shine.

Jackson is really enjoying playing an earlier iteration version of his character, and by extension, the audience gets to enjoy that aspect of it too.

The trailers of the movie had me worried, but the movie does the work to win the viewer over.

As for the online "fury" about the movie being too feminist, which has resulted in some fanboys throwing a tantrum; if you can't handle a female character who speaks her mind, has agency, can be vulnerable, but can also ruthlessly kill, then this movie is not for you.

With regards to the mid-credit scene, which I won't spoil, it feels too short - but what it does give you will leave you restless for Avengers: Endgame.

Captain Marvel is fun addition into the MCU, the movie may not be for everyone, but for those who connect with it, it will be a really special film.