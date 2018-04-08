Cape Town - Grammy award-winning Latin-American rock idol Carlos Santana arrived at Cape Town International Airport on Sunday before his concert on Wednesday.

He is due to play at Cape Town Stadium, before concerts in Joburg on Friday and Saturday. Santana, who first became famous in the late 1960s with his band Santana, pioneered a fusion of rock and Latin American music. To date, he has won 10 Grammy Awards, including a record-­tying nine for a single project with 1999’s blockbuster album Supernatural (Smooth, Maria, Maria).

Among many honours, Carlos Santana received Billboard Latin Music Awards 2009 Lifetime Achievement award as well as Billboard’s Century Award in 1996.

Having sold more than 100million records to date, Santana has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is listed in the top 20 greatest guitarists of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine.

In 2013, he received the Kennedy Center Honors Award. He is currently headlining at a multi-year residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas.

Santana’s special guest will be Mango Groove, whose career has spanned an exciting and turbulent time in the history of South Africa. The group, who need little introduction to South African audiences, have sold more than a million albums.

Staff Reporter