Chrysalis Academy salutes students in snappy way

Cape Town - The creative photography of local and unemployed youth was shared on a live photo album by Chrysalis Academy to mark its 20th anniversary and give recognition to its students.

Chrysalis Academy provides a safe space for young South Africans to express themselves and explore their skills in photography. Their photos have been launched through an online exhibition to document the students and its three-month programme in honour of youth month coming to an end.

Chrysalis Academy chief executive Lucille Meyer said: “The exhibition shows the creativity and innovation of young people, especially when they are in a safe space. The academy also serves as a form of social crime prevention.”

More than 10 000 young people have benefited from the three-month residential programme at the academy, which includes a 12-month work placement upon graduation.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said: “Chrysalis Youth Month Photo Exhibition was initially displayed at the Artscape Theatre in 2017, photos from various photo clubs and Italian photographer Alessandro Lovino’s collection of photos detailing daily activities at Chrysalis Academy.”