City of Cape Town to host concert at Netball World Cup Fan Park

Cape Town - In a bid to get the city buzzing with as much excitement as the players, the City of Cape Town has announced that it will be hosting a concert in the lead-up to the first-ever Netball World Cup hosted on African soil. The concert will be held at the city’s Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and will feature popular artists such as Nasty C, Simmy, Goodluck, and Kurt Darren.

Last week, the City, through its Safety and Security Directorate, announced that it would be establishing a Fan Park outside the Convention Centre for all netball and sports fans for the duration of the tournament. The Fan Park will be situated at the CTICC, on Walter Sisulu Drive between Heerengracht and Buitengracht, and will also be used as the official viewing area for the Netball World Cup Cape Town 2023. It will be open to the general public next week, Friday July 28, until August 6. City of Cape Town Safety and Security Mayco Member JP Smith said: “This Netball World Cup is for the people of Cape Town, South Africa, Africa and the entire world. This Fan Park is a space where people from all walks of life can get together to share in the experience. The Fan Park is free of charge for all residents and visitors.”

Smith said Cape Town’s local government wanted to ensure that everyone, especially those without tickets for games inside the CTICC, could enjoy a festive environment with friends, family and fellow sports lovers. “We encourage all those who are in Cape Town during the Netball World Cup to come through to the Fan Park to enjoy an all-day experience featuring live entertainment, interactive games and all sorts of activations,” Smith said. Popular Cape Town entertainer and musician Emo Adams and Cape Town-based DJ Grant Lesch have also been announced by the City as top talents arranged to entertain crowds during the inaugural five-hour concert to kick off the Fan Park.

For the duration of the World Cup, the City also revealed that it had scheduled live daily entertainment and fun activities for the whole family at the Fan Park, which will routinely be facilitated alongside watching the Netball World Cup games on a big screen. Spectators can expect sporting chances such as street netball challenge finals, netball exhibition matches, and a carefully curated kids’ corner with games such as Jenga, a jumping castle, face painting and giant chess. There will also be Cape Town Carnival Floats, cultural performances and daily giveaways. ‘‘There will be a Food Court with outdoor seating, snacks, hot beverages and a beer garden.