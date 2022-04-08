Clarence Ford to flex his talking skills on CapeTalk as he steps in for Lester Kiewit

Cape Town - Respected and well-loved local music radio presenter, Clarence Ford, will move in behind the microphone at Cape Town's premier talk radio station, CapeTalk next week. He will be standing in for mid-morning host, Lester Kiewit from 11-14 April 2022 in the 9am to 12pm weekday time slot.

Story continues below Advertisment

His move to step behind the talk radio mic comes after he bid farewell to Heart FM and his fans after 24 years with the station back in December last year. Ford had said that a run-in with a senior manager at the station all but brought his nearly quarter of a century stay at Heart FM to an end. While Ford cut his teeth in the broadcasting game in Namibia, and then Goodhope FM, it's at P4 Radio that eventually became Heart FM, where he grew to own the airwaves.

Now he takes on his next challenge, talk radio. Tessa van Staden, CapeTalk Station Manager said: "Clarence is an institution and we are honoured to welcome him to the CapeTalk airwaves. He is truly a radio veteran, loved and respected by so many. “We’re excited to hear this long time CapeTalk listener share his ideas in this new format. Talk radio is a new and interesting beat for him - one that allows him to truly showcase his curiosity and passion for a wide range of topics.”

Story continues below Advertisment

Lester Kiewit, host of "The Morning Review“ is a long-standing fan of Clarence. “Clarence is a broadcasting legend and a real stand-up guy. I'm leaving my listeners in the very capable hands of someone I think they'll really enjoy. “Personally, I can’t wait to listen to his show,” Kiewit said.

Story continues below Advertisment

Clarence Ford, CapeTalk stand-in presenter: “I am a big CapeTalk fan and listener. This opportunity to learn, add the medium of talk to my resume and challenge myself by trying something new has me nervous and very excited! “I hope the listeners will be kind and listen with a forgiving ear! I may even be able to convince CapeTalk to play one or two of my favourite jazz songs at the start of the week.” Listeners can look forward to a mix of news, information and lifestyle elements the show has become famous for, along with some unique perspectives from Ford.

Story continues below Advertisment