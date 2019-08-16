Comedian Carl Weber says he is eager and excited to make his TV debut as he joins the cast of Arendsvlei. Picture: Noor Slamdien/Daily Voice

Cape Town - Comedian Carl Weber says he is eager and excited to make his TV debut as he joins the cast of Arendsvlei. The popular telenovella of coloured people living in a fictional town has been renewed for a second season, starting on 30 September.

The drama features local acts and boasts exciting additions for the new season, including Carl and soapie queen Shaleen Surtie-Richards and Cape Town actress Quanita Adams.

Carl, 42, from Strandfontein, plays a minor role but says it’s his first big break into the acting industry.

“Damn man, I always wanted to do acting and try out new things besides comedy,” he said.

“I was scouted by one of the executive producers who asked me to come to try out for the role of a landlord on Arendsvlei. I thought okay, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do but never had the opportunity.”

Carl says he plays a villain, which is a far cry from his comedic experience.

“I always wanted to play a serious role, a villain is exciting.”

Meanwhile, the show’s creative producer Roberta Durrant confirmed Shaleen will join the cast.

“Shaleen will play Lionel’s mother, Muriel Foster. She is a nurse and does contract work which means she’s in and out of the series. She flew down from Joburg to record the series.”

She says Quanita will play Leatitia Meintjies, while Danny Ross will be joining the cast as Nathan Koopman, David’s son.

“Jarrid Geduld will play Bompie Galant, who falls in love with matriculant, Monique Ross.”

Arendsvlei airs Monday to Wednesday on kykNET & kie, DStv channel 145 at 8pm.

[email protected]