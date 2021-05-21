Comedian Dalin Oliver invites tweeps to roast his throwback picture, and they deliver

Cape Town - We’ve all have our fair share of embarrassing pictures that sometimes we hope would never see the light of day.

They remind us of a time we want to forget or more often than not, our poor choice in fashion and styling.

However, comedian and radio presenter Dalin Oliver decided to use one of his embarrassing pictures as a Throwback Thursday and also invited tweeps to roast him.

“Mense, I don’t even know how to caption this throwback. All roasts welcome,” he tweeted.

Mense, I don't even know how to caption this throwback. All roasts welcome 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3JcodwOgOY — IG:dalinoliver (@DalinOliver) May 20, 2021

Dalin, who bears a well-established similarity to Vin Diesel, got more than he bargained for when people couldn’t resist delivering their best roasts.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Perfectly said brother — IG:dalinoliver (@DalinOliver) May 20, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Bra. So funny. And true — IG:dalinoliver (@DalinOliver) May 20, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 How did we manage to throw "piele" in the mix — IG:dalinoliver (@DalinOliver) May 20, 2021

Kyk vir Love Island https://t.co/ABHV68xi7Q — Yaaseen Barnes (@Ya_a_seen_Him) May 20, 2021

out here looking like a fast n furious reject... Vin Petrol... https://t.co/5QeiFeHlL8 — Uiisira (@uiisira) May 20, 2021

Thin Diesel https://t.co/UtUwLdhYjn — 𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗰𝗵𝗮ø𝘀 and 947 others (@lakkabrah) May 20, 2021

There were also those who commended and/or drooling over Oliver’s for the washboard abs that he had.

Kyk vir Dominic Regretto aka Vin Petrol https://t.co/QxzhyW9cQM — Alain Mathieson (@AlainGizmo) May 20, 2021

Six pack on lock 👌🏾 — PearlLudidi (@uviludidi) May 20, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 And here I thought we friends — IG:dalinoliver (@DalinOliver) May 20, 2021

At the end of the day, Oliver has to be commended for his good spirit and helping bring a smile to people’s faces with the post.

