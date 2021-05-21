CapeargusLife
Comedian and radio presenter Dalin Oliver decided to use one of his embarrassing pictures as a Throwback Thursday. Picture: Twitter
Comedian Dalin Oliver invites tweeps to roast his throwback picture, and they deliver

Cape Town - We’ve all have our fair share of embarrassing pictures that sometimes we hope would never see the light of day.

They remind us of a time we want to forget or more often than not, our poor choice in fashion and styling.

However, comedian and radio presenter Dalin Oliver decided to use one of his embarrassing pictures as a Throwback Thursday and also invited tweeps to roast him.

“Mense, I don’t even know how to caption this throwback. All roasts welcome,” he tweeted.

Dalin, who bears a well-established similarity to Vin Diesel, got more than he bargained for when people couldn’t resist delivering their best roasts.

There were also those who commended and/or drooling over Oliver’s for the washboard abs that he had.

At the end of the day, Oliver has to be commended for his good spirit and helping bring a smile to people’s faces with the post.

