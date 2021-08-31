Community kitchens celebrated with a 'Dala Kitchen' cookbook

Cape Town - A cookbook born out of solidarity and resilience was launched through collective efforts from various Community Action Networks (CANs) over the weekend. On Saturday, CANs from across the City gathered at Gogo’s Kitchen in Gugulethu, for the launch of Dala Kitchen, an initiative by the Connecting CAN from Cape Town Together.

CAN incubator supporting CANS, Kentse Radebe said the gathering was to celebrate all the work that community kitchens have championed over the last eighteen months and to highlight the resilience of CAN volunteers who have continued to mobilise resources and feed hundreds of people everyday using the recipes from the cookbook. Stories from CAN members, organisers and social justice workers were shared in the cookbook on how they have supported neighbours and communities during the Covid-19 pandemic. “There aren’t only recipes but stories that reflect the reality of tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in the face of extreme precariousness and inequality in Cape Town, while also showing the power of social solidarity, care and collaboration,” said CAN incubator Pamela Silwana.

“The recipes came from CAN community kitchens all over Cape Town. Many are long-standing, trusted recipes that are designed to cater for hundreds of people while still emphasising taste and nutritional value,” said Silwana. The cookbooks are not for sale but will be given to local libraries and to people who are part of the CANs. “... but if someone wants to make a contribution they can get a cooking experience at any CAN that created a recipe,” said Silwana.

Salt River CAN and Cape Town Together member, Leanne Brady said, “Dala Kitchen is a celebration of the work of Cape Town Together. It is a collection of recipes and stories from CANs and CAN community kitchens across the city. It gives a taste of some of the work that CANs have done to respond to the pandemic.” Brady said a limited number of copies will be distributed at CAN launches across the City, with a digital version to be made available soon. [email protected]