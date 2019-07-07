Singer and songwriter Koffi Olomide is preparing to take legal action against a group of women who are part of the Stop Koffi Olomide Collective. Picture: Xinhua/Evrard Ngendakumana.

Cape Town - Singer and songwriter Koffi Olomide is preparing to take legal action against a group of women who are part of the Stop Koffi Olomide Collective. The legal action comes just a few days after Court of Appeal of Versailles found Olomide not guilty and relaxed all charges against him.

Olomide, 62, whose real name is Antoine Agbepa Mumba, was scheduled to play at the Gallagher Convention Centre outside Johannesburg in June and Shimmy Beach Club in Cape Town two days later.

The singer has since spoken out against the onslaught after Shimmy Beach Club released a statement in response to a group known as the Stop Koffi Olomide Collective. According to sources the recent outcry from groups managing multiple online accounts, many of which pose as virtual only NGO’s have been masquerading as women’s rights groups.

Four of Koffi’s former dancers alleged that they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by the artist between 2002 and 2006 and held against their will while in Paris. The court however dismissed the kidnapping and assault charges and according to the BBC he was handed a two-year suspended sentence by a court in France at the time.

In a statement released by Olomide’s legal team it stated: “We are relieved but not surprised by the court's decision. It can only be surprising to those who rushed to judgment before the trial had started and before a single word of evidence had been heard.”

The team said they will issue an intent to sue the collective and to demand a public apology after recent false claims in the media.

