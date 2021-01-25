Covid-19 deaths keeping Cape Town flower sellers busy

Cape Town - Sellers at the Adderley Street Flower Market say they are seeing an increase in demand for flower arrangements for funerals and memorial services, with most deaths associated with Covid-19 complications. Although sales have increased, a good sign for sellers at a time of economic uncertainty, it also comes with a stark reality – that of the loss of life due to the virus. Faldielah Gamieldien, 52, from Grassy Park, has chosen to work from home, due to fears of contracting the virus. Since July last year, Gamieldien has supplied flowers for nearly 20 funerals/memorial services, with deaths related to Covid-19. “I did a lot. I am too scared for the sake of my children. You can’t trust (anyone) because in the flower market everyone is passing by, some without masks. I am struggling now, I am afraid to lose one of my children,” Gamieldien said. Flower sellers around Trafalgar Place flower market off Adderley Street, feel the pinch but also gain business from funeral flower arrangements. Photographer: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA) She had been working at the market since the age of 15. Soon after her husband died on July 25 last year, she said she could not afford to take any risks. She said the price of flowers had also increased since the start of the pandemic, as suppliers in Joburg had upped their prices.

Trafalgar Place Flower Market chairperson Ierefaan Williams said they had seen a dramatic drop in general sales and fewer people walking through the market.

“Flower prices increased because they were scarce due to the fact that growers were not growing and could not import the bulbs and seeds like they used to. People are not buying flowers for luxury anymore, but we have seen an increase in people buying flowers for funerals,” he said.

“Many of the flower sellers are not coping as this is their daily bread and butter. The question they are asking is how and who can assist them in supplementing their income as they are micro-businesses trying to keep their head above water and to put food on the table.”

Flower sellers around Trafalgar Place flower market off Adderley Street, feel the pinch but also gain business from funeral flower arrangements. Photographer: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Williams said five flower sellers contracted the virus and recovered.

Sisters on Adderley Flower Sellers’ Karin Bachmann, 48, from Grassy Park, started working at the market with her sister almost 40 years ago, assisting their grandmother after school.

Karen Bachmann from Sisters on Adderley. Flower sellers around Trafalgar Place flower market off Adderley Street, feel the pinch but also gain business from funeral flower arrangements. Photographer: Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Bachman said with the Covid-19 pandemic and the second wave, they had seen an increase in the need for flower arrangements – only for funerals. “Most of them (deaths) are related to Covid-19.”

She said people would usually pick the flowers their loved one was fond of, or think would have liked.

The sisters supplied flowers for the funeral and memorial service of Langa twins Phumla and Phumeza Lugulwana, 45, who died within hours of each other less than two weeks ago due to Covid-19 complications.

Cape Argus