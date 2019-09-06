Teacher turned comedian, Dalin Oliver, is set to tickle audience during one-man show.

Cape Town - Dalin Oliver is one of Cape Town’s rising stars in the comedy and performing arts scene and is one to keep an eye out for. He started his on-stage journey in 2010 and has captured audiences with his clean-cut, energetic brand of comedy.

Born and bred in Retreat, the former high school maths and history teacher is a familiar face to the locals of his home town after two successful runs of his previous one-man shows, I Came, I Taught, I Left and Face For Radio.

The 30-year-old was nominated for a Comics Choice Award for Happy Hour, a show he co-hosts.

Oliver said his passion for the performing arts was triggered in 2010 when he won the UCT leg of Good Hope FM’s Campus DJ Search.

“Growing up, my dream was to become a professional cricketer and play for the Proteas.

"Now I’m all grown up and living my dream as a stand-up comedian. My comedy heroes who I watched while growing up have become my friends and mentors,” he said.

Turn up the volume. Peer pressure made me do it. I called it the umpires dance. Basically all the cricket signals put into this majestic piece of choreography 😅 And you thought I was only here for jokes? 😂 Tag your friends. See you at #Adulting Cape Town. Details in my bio 😎 pic.twitter.com/qNG93mdIH2 — IG:dalinoliver (@DalinOliver) August 31, 2019

He said he’d always loved comedy and the performing arts but never thought he would end up pursuing it as a career.

“The defining moment was at my first gig in 2010 at Jokers Comedy Club in Athlone. The feeling I experienced after performing changed everything. It felt right. Like I belonged.

"It’s like I have that feeling each time I’m up on stage, it’s magical,” Oliver said.

“For me it was a natural progression from teaching to comedy. I studied for five years at UCT and thought for a long time before I quit. I taught for about five months. That’s including teaching practicals,” he added.

“The plan was to do two years of post-grad studies - history Honours and my Post Graduate certificate in education - and then pursue a career in education. I did this but little did I know that I would fall in love with stand-up comedy over the next two years. I didn’t want to have the ‘what if’ question when I was 40,” he said.

Oliver is embarking on his third one-man show, Adulting, which he is bringing to his Cape Town fans this month.

“What I want people to take out from this show is that no school or university prepares us for 'big world'.

"I honestly feel like there should be a subject called 'Life' that teaches us about the stress of medical aid, life insurance payments, moving out and living on your own because you want to be independent,” he said.

* Adulting will be on in the Baxter Theatre from September 16-21.

CAPE TOWN.

Two weekends to go before #Adulting opens at the Baxter in the Main Theatre. All details are in my bio. Awe✌️📷 @DeenSchroeder pic.twitter.com/1GF44AFBjg — IG:dalinoliver (@DalinOliver) September 6, 2019

