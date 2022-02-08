Damian de Allende introduces baby boy to his Milnerton High School rugby coach

Cape Town - While on a recent holiday back to his home town, Damian de Allende took time off to visit his former high school, and introduce his baby boy to his high school coach. De Allende who now plays for the Guinness Pro14 club Munster, made the stop at Milnerton High School where he and his partner Domenica Vigliotti proudly showed off his baby to his former coach.

The school posted the visit on social media on Monday, which comes as the family heads back to Ireland. “Damian de Allende, Milnerton High old boy and Springbok rugby player, came to visit his high school first team rugby coach, Mr (Heinrich) Martin, and his old school. “Damian and partner Domenica Vigliotti brought their 10-month-old-son, Gabriel de Allende, along! It is always awesome to see our rugby star back at his old school,” the school said.

In a previous interview with IOL, De Allende had revealed that his son - Gabriel James de Allende - was born in Ireland. “I don’t know if that’s fortunate or unfortunate! But with Covid going around, we couldn’t get home to South Africa, to have him be born in South Africa. “I would’ve loved that, being from Cape Town and South Africa, but it is what it is, and he is very healthy and very strong.”

It appears as though his visit to Cape Town has ended though as he took to Instagram to reflect on his time enjoying the Cape Town weather. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian De Allende (@damiandeallende) De Allende was part of the victorious Springbok side that won the British and Irish Lions tour last year, where he also picked up his 50th Test cap. A firm favourite in these parts having been a player for the Stormers before heading overseas, he is currently playing for Munster.