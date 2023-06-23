Day one of Decorex Cape Town 2023 leaves potential buyers wowed

Cape Town - Creative minds and hands from all over South Africa came prepared for the showcasing of the latest interior design and decor trends at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Thursday. The event, scheduled for four days, will feature more than 200 innovation brands.

The saying “a home is where a heart will always be” surely lived up to its meaning as Cape Town residents were seen in numbers at the launch of Decorex Cape Town 2023, mostly looking into buying either necessities or accessories for their homes. The show will run until Sunday, and features more than 200 premium brands, curated exhibitions and out-of-the-box designs and new products. It is hosted and sponsored by the City of Cape Town. Tickets cost at R120 a person, or R100 for pensioners.

Mayco member for economic growth James Vos said the event was a major expo that brought attention to local creators, providing them with a platform to connect with major clients worldwide. “At last year’s show, one of the entrepreneurs who exhibited at the SAFI stand went on to score a contract with one of Cape Town’s biggest furniture brands, while another was approached by a tertiary institution to become a technical trainer. This is why the City supports events such as Decorex, alongside programmes that up-skill our entrepreneurs,” he said. James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth with designers Lainos Tachi (left) and Delona Knot (right). Picture: Siviwe Melapi At one of the stalls, which stood out and offered something different, a Digital Decor company based in Durban showcased its “new” and “fun” way to tell the time in words and with pictures preferred by the buyer.