Enjoy double the bliss and double the indulgence with new LINDOR Double Chocolate

Are you a lover of both milk and dark chocolate? For the milk and dark chocolate lover in you, you can enjoy the best of both worlds with double the bliss, and double the indulgence. With a smooth milk chocolate shell surrounding a creamy melt-in-your-mouth dark chocolate centre, LINDOR Double Chocolate delivers the best of both worlds in one decadent creation.

In 1984, Lindt diversified the Lindor truffle range to include LINDOR Dark – a decadent dark chocolate truffle with a bittersweet creamy filling. This was soon followed by LINDOR White in 1985 and LINDOR Hazelnut in 1994. These three flavours have since become LINDOR signatures – alongside our number one: LINDOR Milk.

However, Lindt’s Master Chocolatiers are always searching for new ways to delight – with a keen eye for seasonal and regional trends and the palate to match. When it comes to chocolate truffles, Lindor reigns supreme. From the brand's classic milk chocolate to delicious flavours of pistachio and salted caramel, everyone loves nothing more than sitting back and sharing a box with the ones they love most.

The Lindt Master Chocolatiers combine expertise and the finest ingredients to produce the perfectly round Milk Chocolate shell with an irresistibly smooth melting filling with Dark Chocolate. Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds. The LINDOR Double Chocolate box is the ideal gift for every occasion as well as being perfect for indulging in a blissful moment all to yourself.

