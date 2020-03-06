Everything you need to know as the countdown begins to Huawei KDay

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - With hours to go until the Western Cape's hottest music festival, Capetonians are readying themselves for what is sure to be a jam-packed day. Thousands of Kfm 94.5 listeners and Huawei brand fans will descend on Meerendal Wine Estate on Saturday for the popular Huawei KDay music festival. Event-goers can look forward to experiencing Rowlene, Emo Adams and Tarryn Lamb, Jimmy Nevis, Craig Lucas, The Kiffness, Timo ODV, Shekhinah, Youngsta CPT, Mi Casa, GoodLuck and Mango Grove live on-stage for the fifteenth edition of the popular music event. "We can't wait for Huawei KDay, it is the biggest music event on the Western Cape calendar,” said Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner. "We'll have over 12 000 people there, the biggest artists in South African music, and it's going to be a really great day out.

"It's a beautiful experiential day for families where they can come together, sit down on the grass, have a couple of drinks, have lunch and really enjoy the day."

This year's talented line-up will be joined by Carbon Voyage following their epic One Final Gig win on Kfm Mornings, NovaNation Winner - Liam Burger will be opening the day's performances.

And in case you are still wondering what to wear, Kfm 94.5 presenters Saskia Falken, Sherlin Barends, Tracey Lange and Liezel van der Westhuizen has you covered with some festival chic outfit inspiration.

Kfm 94.5 presenter Saskia Falken.

Kfm 94.5 presenter Tracey Lange.

Kfm 94.5 presenter Sherlin Barends

Kfm 94.5 presenter Liezel van der Westhuizen.

Kfm 94.5 presenter Sherlin Barends.

Here's your survival guide for the Cape's ultimate music festival!

The gates open at 9am, and our first act hits the stage at 11am. It's advised that attendees get there early in the morning so they can get a good spot and don’t miss any of their favourite artists!

Secure and free parking will be available at the venue, as well as a Drop and Go area, where parents/partner/friend or an e-hailing service driver can drop you off and pick you up.