Cape Town - Pupils in the province are spoilt for choice this holiday season, as a whole host of activities are planned to keep them busy. The Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) will be having their annual Matric Winter School, taking place in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

In Cape Town, 160 students from across the city will be hosted at Harold Cressy High School, between June 24 to July 5, receiving tuition in maths, maths literacy, physical sciences, life sciences, English home language, English first additional language, accounting and business.

“Only pupils who are dependants of Sactwu members were considered for this programme, which will take place over a few days at each venue,” said, Hazel Jacobs, Matric Winter School national co-ordinator.

“Groups of between 15-20 students will be tutored in the areas they need help with, for the various subjects, and taught how to manage their time for every question during the exams.

“Two subjects will be revised a day, with pupils finishing off at about 3.30pm,” she said.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) Safe Schools Directorate launched their winter holiday programme yesterday, with the aim of keeping both high school and primary school pupils occupied, and safe, during the winter vacation.

The Safe Schools Holiday Programme will take place at 600 different schools in the province - including those that are found in gang-ridden areas - for 5-10 days, in order to keep the young ones out of trouble and entertained, while their parents are at work.

“Gangs mainly involve the youth, so it is inevitable that gangsterism will affect young people of school-going age,” said Jessica Shelver, spokesperson for WCED.

“The WCED started the Safe Schools programme about 19 years ago, mainly in response to the impact of gangsterism on pupils, with the mission being to create safe havens for pupils in affected areas, where they can realise their potential, and develop skills and values they need to lead successful lives.”

Disney on Ice is returning to GrandWest, just in time for the school holidays from July 10-14, with their winter wonderland called Disney on Ice: Magical Ice Festival. In this year’s much-anticipated show, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will bring the most magical moments, from across the Disney kingdom, to life on ice.

“This beautiful show is one of our highlights every year,” says Elouise Matthys, the PR and promotions manager at GrandWest.

“The Disney characters that children love are brought to life in this magical show. It takes place in our Grand Arena, which is turned into an enormous ice rink for this charming event. This is definitely a show not to be missed. Tickets do sell out, so make sure you buy tickets soon.

“It is an honour and a pleasure to host ‘Disney on Ice’ at GrandWest again this year,” she said.

Tickets are on sale at Computicket, starting at R150. Check Computicket for the different show times.

