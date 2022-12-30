EXCLUSIVE: Saint Bar and Lounge spills the details on its pricey New Year’s Eve bash

Cape Town - Cape Town’s most popular clubs and restaurants are ringing in 2023 with events and experiences that promise pomp and grandeur - at a hefty price, of course. It was not a secret that New Year’s Eve (NYE) events were costly, but it reached new heights (and price tags) this year at extravagant clubs and restaurants.

One club that has been making headlines is Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge, which recently released minimum spending amounts for tables at its New Year’s Eve bash that ranged from R10 000 at Table 10 to a whopping R1 million at its exclusive 50 seater Table 1. Despite the prices, the target market appears to have been reached as the A-list lounge in Harrington Street, District Six, reported people have already started booking their tables and said the extravagant event promised “the full VIP experience, a great line-up with A-list celebrities, exceptional services and top-tier entertainment”. Speaking to the Cape Argus, Saint founder and director Toussaint Bashala said: “Saint is a bottle service lounge, we have multiple people who have spent more than R1 000 000 in one night throughout the year. This year, we have expanded our capacity from 28 tables to 54 tables and we have fully renovated the club.

“The space is bigger, more luxurious and the minimum spend is inclusive of the entire VIP experience which cannot be found anywhere else in Cape Town.” Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge, which recently released minimum spending amounts for tables at its New Year’s Eve bash that ranged from R10 000 at Table 10 to a whopping R1 million at its exclusive 50 seater Table 1. Picture: Saint Champagne Bar and Lounge Bashala said his target market was the affluent and the venue attracted people who were extremely successful and enjoyed the VIP nightlife experience, including business owners, international superstars, politicians, professional athletes, tourists and royalty. “Table 1 seats up to 50 people with six dedicated security personnel, four personal waitresses, two personal photographers, and two personal videographers to capture all the moments. There will also be platters throughout the evening with a surprise gift package and guests (will) automatically become Saint Loyalty Club members,” Bashala said.

067 410 8043 | 066 488 2649 | 065 823 4625 | 064 301 5414#BuiltForPurePleasure pic.twitter.com/gAZXEtPHta — SAINT (@saintloungecpt) December 27, 2022 Meanwhile, another popular groove spot, Soho Night Club in Long Street, will be having its annual All White Experience NYE event that caters for general and VIP customers to ensure no one misses out. Soho owner Krys Mbikay said: “We don’t want to take advantage of customers just because it’s NYE so we keep our cover charge of R100 for general (admission) until midnight and then afterwards the charge is increased to R300 to minimise traffic inside the club and ensure the space is not overcrowded.

“For VIP, our minimum spend at tables ranges from R3000 for three to four people, to R20000 for 15 to 20 people.” Mbikay said they have never seen one table spend R1 million but it was definitely possible, especially with expensive bottles that customers favoured when celebrating big events like NYE. Soho Night Club will be having its annual All White Experience NYE event that caters to both general customers and VIP customers. Picture: Soho Another event was Tang Waterfront and Cabo Beach Club that would be hosting a 3-day event with television personality and rapper Boity called “Final Week Cape Town” which included a sunset cruise, parties and performances along with a number of other luxury activities all for the price of R40 000 per person.